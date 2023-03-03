In 2022, the contribution of French foreign trade to GDP growth was one of the most negative in its history (-0.8 percentage points), hindered by deterioration in three areas. The first, the rise in energy costs, brought the trade deficit (trade in goods) to an unprecedented level. In addition to "price effects" (mainly the rise in the price of hydrocarbons), there were also "volume" effects, with the balance on electricity and gas storage in particular shifting into deficit. We estimate that these “volume” effects reduced French growth by around 0.4 points in 2022. The second, and more structural, deterioration relates to manufactured goods. This deterioration was accentuated in 2022 in both nominal and real terms. The strong performance of corporate investment have had a negative impact through the widening of the deficit on capital goods. The third deterioration relates to the services sector and in particular to maritime freight, whose favourable momentum reversed during 2022, with a downturn in “price” effects, in addition to deterioration in real terms. So, while the improvement in the surplus in the services sector helped to some extent to balance the deterioration in the deficit on goods up to the 1st quarter of 2022, subsequently this was no longer the case and the result was the appearance of a significant current account deficit.
FRANCE: TRADE BALANCE BY PRODUCT
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up modestly on Friday, holds onto weekly gains
EUR/USD rose back above 1.0600 in the American session, boosted by risk appetite that weighed on the US Dollar. US stocks are up, heading toward weekly gains. Data from the US showed activity in the Service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in February; ahead of the NFP week, the Employment Index soared unexpectedly.
GBP/USD back near 1.2000, remains rangebound
GBP/USD rebounded from 1.1960 late on Friday, amid a weaker US Dollar. Higher equity prices in Wall Street and a modest decline in US yields weighed on the Greenback. The pair keeps moving sideways above the 1.1900 mark.
Gold drops toward $1,840, holds in positive territory
Gold price turned south and declined toward $1,840 on Friday with the ISM Services PMI helping the US Dollar find demand. Nevertheless, as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields stays in negative territory near 4%, XAU/USD's losses remain limited for the time being.
Cronos: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
C3.ai Earnings: AI stock surges 17% on EPS beat
C3.ai (AI) saw its revenue fall YoY in the fiscal third quarter, but the enterprise-focused artifical intelligence software company managed to beat Wall Street consenus late Thursday, which was enough for it to power more than 16% higher in Friday's premarket. The stock is up more than 17% at the time of writing at just under $25.