UK reopening efforts have failed to raise sentiment in financial markets, with the FTSE 250 losses particularly highlighting fears around domestic Covid cases. Meanwhile, a weekend OPEC agreement has sent crude prices sharply lower.
UK stocks weaken despite so-called ‘Freedom Day.’
Covid cases are likely to hit record highs before long.
Crude prices tumble as OPEC appear to strike weekend deal.
UK stocks seem far from impressed ‘Freedom Day’, with the final removal of Covid restrictions doing more to raise fears of a more pronounced outbreak that raise hopes around an economic boost. Just as the FTSE heads lower, we are also seeing the pound underperform as it loses ground against the euro, yen, and dollar. The underperformance of the domestically-focused FTSE 250 in comparison to the FTSE 100 highlights how traders are increasingly concerned about the UK’s trajectory despite today’s reopening. Travel names are particularly feeling the brunt of this selling pressure, with airlines, bus companies, and cruise operators losing ground as Covid cases spike to over 50,000 per day. While the UK saw cases peak around 59,000 back in January, the recent R rate points towards a record high number before long. While restrictions have been eased the fact that Covid is so rife within the country does breed the kind of caution that could inhibit the exact economic activity encouraged by the government.
Crude prices have slumped into a five-week low despite an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over production levels, with markets finally gaining greater certainly after the recent breakdown in talks. The deal allows for a 400,000 barrels per day increase starting next month, with the UAE allowance up to 3.5 million BPD. Nonetheless, just as we are seeing concerns for travel stocks in the UK, so the expectation of energy demand appears to be taking a hit as crude heads lower. Some had seen the breakdown in OPEC+ talks as the basis for an extended period of depressed production, yet it appears we will be seeing the group's steadily increasing output in a bid to balance the energy market.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 352 points lower, at 34,336.
