Aimed at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the move sets up a clash over free speech amid a widening political and public health crisis.

As a Covid-19 outbreak rages, India Orders Critical Social Media Posts to Be Taken Down.

With a devastating second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across India and lifesaving supplemental oxygen in short supply, India’s government on Sunday said it ordered Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to take down dozens of social media posts critical of its handling of the pandemic. The order was aimed at roughly 100 posts that included critiques from opposition politicians and calls for Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, to resign. The government said that the posts could incite panic, used images out of context, and could hinder its response to the pandemic. Squabbles over online speech in India are growing common. The Indian government, controlled by Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, has become increasingly aggressive at stifling dissent.

India set records for deaths for four consecutive days before the media ban.

Modi now bans social media reports shows overflowing hospital beds, oxygen shortages, and other gruesome images.

A state minister accuses Prime Minister Modi of downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. The gvt orders Twitter to take it down. It's hard to imagine more core political speech at a more serious time.



Apparently, if one cannot see such images, then they did not happen.

Sorry Modi, it does not work that way. In fact, I suggests it works in the opposite manner.

When news is suppressed, many people are likely to believe data is worse than reported.

Do you believe India's "official" death counts?

I don't and with India I never did. But with Modi suppressing reports one has to ask: What else are you lying about?