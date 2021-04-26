India Orders Social Media Posts to Be Taken Down
As a Covid-19 outbreak rages, India Orders Critical Social Media Posts to Be Taken Down.
With a devastating second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across India and lifesaving supplemental oxygen in short supply, India’s government on Sunday said it ordered Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to take down dozens of social media posts critical of its handling of the pandemic.
The order was aimed at roughly 100 posts that included critiques from opposition politicians and calls for Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, to resign. The government said that the posts could incite panic, used images out of context, and could hinder its response to the pandemic.
Squabbles over online speech in India are growing common. The Indian government, controlled by Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, has become increasingly aggressive at stifling dissent.
Record Deaths
India set records for deaths for four consecutive days before the media ban.
Modi now bans social media reports shows overflowing hospital beds, oxygen shortages, and other gruesome images.
On Censorship
Because you know it’s easier to take down tweets than it is to ensure oxygen supplies.— Aftab Alam (@aftabistan) April 25, 2021
Via Shuddhabrata Sengupta
"On the Centre's request, Twitter takes down 52 tweets criticising India's handling of the pandemic"
A state minister accuses Prime Minister Modi of downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. The gvt orders Twitter to take it down. It's hard to imagine more core political speech at a more serious time.— evelyn douek (@evelyndouek) April 24, 2021
India v. platforms is the most imp battle for online speech right now https://t.co/0FfKmD518G
What's the Real Score?
Undercounting Covid deaths in India is now a lead international headline. I hope to see which legacy Indian newspaper will have the courage to play it as the banner headline. pic.twitter.com/07gU6FEGoE— Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) April 25, 2021
Apparently, if one cannot see such images, then they did not happen.
Sorry Modi, it does not work that way. In fact, I suggests it works in the opposite manner.
When news is suppressed, many people are likely to believe data is worse than reported.
Free Speech Clash as India Bans Social Media Reporting of Covid-19 Outbreak— Mike "Mish" Shedlock (@MishGEA) April 25, 2021
India set new records for deaths for 4 days before the social media ban.
Modi now bans reports shows overflowing hospital beds, oxygen shortages, and other gruesome images. https://t.co/qp0ZOUQBCz
Do you believe India's "official" death counts?
I don't and with India I never did. But with Modi suppressing reports one has to ask: What else are you lying about?
