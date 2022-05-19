Market movers today

The data calendar for today is empty but markets will pay attention to ECB minutes released in the afternoon. Focus will be on any discussion about the timing and pace of upcoming rate hikes and the Governing Council's concerns about de-anchoring inflation expectations.

US jobless claims data are due out at 14:30 CEST, which will give us an early indication of whether the labour market continues to tighten in May.

Riksbank's Flodén will speak in the early evening hours.

Also, a lot of focus remains on Finland and Sweden NATO accession talks after Turkey yesterday blocked the alliance's initial decision to process requests by the two candidate states. Turkish officials said they do not oppose membership as such but that the two countries would "need to be on the same wavelength" implying some concessions would have to be made. US President Joe Biden says that the US strongly supports the applications and prefers a fast process.

The 60 second overview

China: While nothing suggests that China will move away from its strict "low Covid tolerance" policy, the situation is improving in Shanghai and restrictions will be lifted gradually. This is positive, as the economic slowdown in China due to lockdowns is affecting the global economy (on top of everything else). As long as China sticks to its low tolerance policy, new outbreaks remain a downside risk to the (global) economic outlook, especially because it is much more difficult to contain the more contagious omicron variant (and subvariants of it).

Global supply chain pressure remains high: The NY Fed global supply chain pressure index was updated yesterday showing that global supply chains remain under pressure and there is no relief just yet. Global supply chains are affected by Chinese lockdowns, the Russian invasion of Ukraine (and western sanctions), labour shortages and still high goods demand. It seems likely that it will take several months for the pressure to ease significantly.

Risk sentiment took a hit yesterday: Risk sentiment took a big hit yesterday after the strong rebound on Tuesday. Stocks fell (US stocks fell the most since June 2020), risk-sensitive currencies such as NOK, SEK, EUR and GBP depreciated vs. USD, yields dropped (more in the longer end than in the short end) and oil prices dropped. Risk sentiment remains quite fragile at the moment and this may very well continue near-term. Sentiment is slightly better this morning.

Equities: And just like that, US equities fell back to new YTD lows. Disappointing retail earnings were blamed for the massive sell-off, and no doubt it was a risk-off session. Consumer discretionary and staples dropped by -6% each, tech and industrials -4%. However, banks outperformed (which they should not in recession fear), small caps beat large caps and defensives did not beat cyclicals massively. Hence, it was rather a sell-off triggered by inflation (and in which sectors inflation shaved off margins materially). Dow -3.6%, S&P500 -4%, Nasdaq -4.7% and Russell 2000 -3.6% but futures are higher this morning.

FI: Yesterday was another volatile day in financial markets with the Bund future moving with full point intra-day, as the 10Y German government bond yield rose 4bp before turning around in the afternoon and declined 6bp and thus ended the day 2bp lower. European government bond curves continued to flatten on rising expectations that ECB will front-load rate hikes similar to what we have seen in the US.

FX: EUR/USD moved back below 1.05 yesterday driven by a strong sell-off in risky assets. EUR/CHF fell significantly to 1.034 on hawkish comments from SNB Governor Thomas Jordan. EUR/GBP moved back towards 0.85 after lower-than-anticipated CPI inflation. EUR/NOK is now above 10.30 and EUR/SEK moved above 10.50. Overall, risk-sensitive currencies such as EUR, NOK, SEK and GBP depreciated vs. USD, while CHF and JPY appreciated vs. USD.

Credit: Once again it was risk-off mode in credit markets on Wednesday. Synthetic indices widened, with Itraxx Main moving out 3.3bp to close at 94.7bp and Xover widening 16.1bp to close at 457.6bp. Cash bond changes were more muted with both HY and IG widening by about 1bp.