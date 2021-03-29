Traders often have no idea what to do during market correction or sector rotation while they are in a losing position. Also, they struggle to spot opportunities for potential trend reversal trading opportunities.
In this video, you will find out these 4 Malaysia's top performers — CCK, DAYANG, OSK and SDS that outperform the market during the sector rotation and how to take advantage from them by trading the pullback or trading the breakout. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:33 CCK (CCK Consolidated Holdings BHD).
-
4:45 DAYANG (DAYANG Enterprise Holdings BHD).
-
7:07 OSK (OSK Holdings BHD).
-
9:05 SDS (SDS Group BERHAD).
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
