Four little-known buy the dip US stocks to ride the recovery theme [Video]

As the Dow, S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 hit (or near) all time high, some of the retail traders might wonder why their portfolio are still in red. Perhaps majority of traders have no idea they have been trend trading the high flyers, which are considered as the growth theme and overlook those in the industrial sector, which is the sector that will benefit from economy recovery.

In this video, you will find out four little-known gems, ETH (ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC), HOFT (HOOKER FURNITURE CORP), LEG (LEGGETT & PLATT INC) and TPX (TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC) in the furniture industry, that are benefiting from the unfolding sector rotation. Low risk entry can be via pullback trading. For aggressive traders, you might want to follow the Wyckoff sign of strength rally signal to trade accordingly.