Four little-known buy the dip US stocks to ride the recovery theme [Video]

As the Dow, S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 hit (or near) all time high, some of the retail traders might wonder why their portfolio are still in red. Perhaps majority of traders have no idea they have been trend trading the high flyers, which are considered as the growth theme and overlook those in the industrial sector, which is the sector that will benefit from economy recovery.
In this video, you will find out four little-known gems, ETH (ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC), HOFT (HOOKER FURNITURE CORP), LEG (LEGGETT & PLATT INC) and TPX (TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC) in the furniture industry, that are benefiting from the unfolding sector rotation. Low risk entry can be via pullback trading. For aggressive traders, you might want to follow the Wyckoff sign of strength rally signal to trade accordingly.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3900 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3900 while heading into UK GDP release for January. While broad US dollar bounce after the three-day downtrend can be traced as the key behind the cable’s pullback moves, vaccine news offered extra filters to the moves.
Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.