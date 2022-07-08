Notes/Observations

-Markets in the red as risk appetite takes a short break, following the longest daily bull run so far for the year. Markets poised for US non-farm payrolls and the start of earnings season next week.

-Strong dollar puts pressure on GBP and EUR as EUR/USD approaches parity for the first time since 2002.

-Former Japan PM Abe, champion of the country's Abenomics policies, was assassinated during a campaign speech. JPY strengthened following the initial announcement of the shooting.

-Asia closed mixed, with Shanghai underperforming as a city health official warned the risk of covid transmission is still high. EU indices are -0.2-1.0% lower with bond yields in the red. US futures in negative territory. Safe haven: Gold -0.2%, DXY +0.4%; Commodity: Brent -0.5%, WTI -0.9%, Copper -2.5%, UK Nat Gas -0.2%; Speculative: BTC +4.4%, ETH +2.6%

Asia

- Former Japan PM Abe shot while giving campaign speech in Nara.

- Japan Upper House elections over the coming weekend. PM Kishida’s LDP party expected to win ~60 seats, up from the current 55 seats.

- China Property Developers said to have $13B in USD denominated bond payments during H2.

Ukraine conflict

- Russia President Putin stated the US-led West had been 'extremely aggressive' toward Russia for decades; Sanctions were causing difficulties but not on the scale intended.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that had no idea when talks on grain between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey might take place.

Americas

- President Biden said to be convening a meeting with advisors on Friday to discuss cutting Chinese tariffs.

- Fed's Waller (hawk, voter) expressed support 75bps at July meeting, and probably in favor of 50bps rise at Sept meeting; Needed to move to much more restrictive setting and quickly.

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk) stated that would make sense to go by 75bps in July; would not be surprising if had a cool-off in the housing market.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.33% at 413.64, FTSE -0.16% at 7,177.50, DAX -0.35% at 12,797.37, CAC-40 -0.61% at 5,970.34, IBEX-35 -0.96% at 8,044.74, FTSE MIB -0.08% at 21,541.00, SMI +0.28% at 10,972.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.41%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly lower and slipped further into the red as the session wore on; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; sectors trending lower include materials and real estate; banking subsector under pressure following ECB climate sustainability report; Essity acquires Kinx Wear; Nordic Semic acquires Mobile Semi; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Alma Media [ALMO.FI] +3% (raises outlook), Ubisoft [UBI.FR] -6% (analyst action), Science In Sport [SIS.UK] -26% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: ForFarmers [FFARM.NL] +17% (raises outlook).

- Technology: Infineon [IFX.DE] -1% (TSMC sales).

- Real Estate: TAG Immobilien [TEG.DE] -12% (capital increase).

Speakers

- ECB's Visco (Italy) reiterated Council stance to hike rates by 25bps in July; A bigger hike of 25bps could be appropriate in Sept if medium-term inflation expectations did not improve. Pace of further gradual tightening to be data-dependent. Inflation to spike in 2022 (this year) and move back to target in 2024. No signs at this time of a wage spiral. Noted Italy/German spread of 250bps earlier this year was not consistent with Italy's fundamentals.

- ECB bank climate stress tests saw potential for >€70B of losses. Top 41 banks would suffer credit and market losses of >€70B from higher carbon prices, floods and droughts.

- Philippines Development Budget Coordination (DBCC) updated economic outlook which raised the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 6.5% to 7.5%. Momentum to continue.

- Former Japan PM Abe pronounced dead from wounds suffered following shooting.

Currencies/Fixed Income

- USD continued it firm tone with focus turning the monthly US jobs report.

- EUR/USD tested below the 1.01 level for fresh 20-year lows as EU recession concerns has sent the momentum of the pair sliding towards parity. Dealers noted that energy crisis brought on by the uncertainty of gas supply from Russia could tip the region into recession.

- Daily 3-month Euribor Fixing: -0.087% v -0.141% prior (highest since end-2015).

Economic data

- (FI) Finland May Industrial Production M/M: 0.4% v 3.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.5% v 6.8% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q2 House Price Index Q/Q: 1.7% v 2.5% prior.

- (RO) Romania Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 5.1% v 5.2% prelim; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.5%e.

- (FR) France May Trade Balance: -€13.0B v -€12.7Be; Current Account: -€3.9B v -€2.7B prior.

- (AT) Austria May Industrial Production M/M: 2.1% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 11.4% v 7.1% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jun CPI M/M: 1.5% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 11.7% v 11.5%e.

- (TR) Turkey May Current Account: -$6.5B v -$6.8Be.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank TCMB Jun Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 40.2% v 37.9% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 69.4K v 66.7K tons prior.

- (TH) Thailand Foreign Reserves w/e July 1st: $221.9B v $230.3B prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 1st (RUB): 14.17T v 14.20T prior.

- (IT) Italy May Industrial Production M/M: -1.1% v -1.4%e; Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.9%; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: % v -3.1% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jun International Reserves: $157.1B v $167.6B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Trade Balance: $4.6B v $2.8Be; Exports Y/Y: 15.2% v 15.3%e; Imports Y/Y: 19.2% v 25.5%e.

- UN FAO Jun World Food Price Index: 154.2 v 157.9 prior.

- (GR) Greece Jun CPI Y/Y: 12.1% v 11.3% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 11.6% v 10.5% prior.

- (GR) Greece May Industrial Production Y/Y: +3.2% v -4.8% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jun YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -2.892T v -2.737T prior.

Fixed income issuance

None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR330B in 2024, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -1.3K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 176.8K prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £1.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July 1st: No est v $593.3B prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2024 and 2042 RIKB Bonds.

- 07:45 (US) June CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: No est v -1.91% prior.

- 07:55 (EU) ECB's Lagarde speaks in France.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank May Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (UR) Ukraine Jun CPI M/M: No est v 2.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 18.0% prior.

- 08:00 (IS) Iceland Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.9% prior.

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Jun CPI M/M: 1.1%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 12.7%e v 11.5% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jun IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.7%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 11.1%e v 11.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +268Ke v +390K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +237Ke v +333K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +21Ke v +18K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.6% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 7.1% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.4%e v 62.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.2% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.6e v 34.6 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Net Change in Employment: +22.5Ke v +39.8K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.1%e v 5.1% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +135.4K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -95.8K prior; Participation Rate: 65.2%e v 65.3% prior; Hourly Wage Rate: 5.4%e v 4.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (DE) ECB's Schnabel (Germany) in France.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Vehicle Production: No est v 205.9K prior; Vehicle Sales: No est v 187.1K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 46.1K prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Final Wholesale Inventories M/M: 2.0%e v 2.0% prelim; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: No est v 0.7% prior.

- 11:00 (US) Fed’s Willaims.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun CPI M/M: -0.3%e v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 16.0%e v 17.1% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun CPI Core M/M: 0.2%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 19.3%e v 19.9% prior.

- 12:45 (EU) ECB's Villeroy (France) speaks.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 15:00 (US) May Consumer Credit: $30.0Be v $38.1B prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Jun CPI Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior; PPI Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.4% prior.