Let’s get this ball rolling. The Federal Reserve is so incredibly behind the curve it is embarrassing to the entire nation. The days of easy money are over. Get over it everyone.
Most market participants will be trying to cross the valley without a bridge believing that as the market is expecting a hike it is already priced in. So take advantage and buy into this.
It is a psychological subset of always looking across the valley and buying the dip which has pervaded equity markets for the past two years with a high degree of intensity. Human beings decision make/function on the pillars of recency, frequency and intensity. So we have a perfect set up as the fundamental underpinnings fade away under the hoofs of all the bulls, read the entire herd, and they stand their ground only to find themselves in the midst of a nothing but a sea of potential sellers.
As an economists of some years, can I tell you it has never looked as ugly as this.
We are about to begin an historically intense and tectonic plate ripping interest rate hiking cycle by the Fed, and around the world. There will be no escape, and this first move should only be viewed as a baby step to what is coming.
A flurry of rate hikes back toward near normal, probably way up at 3.25%. Coming late and attempting to fight inflation, but the nature of this inflation will see the Fed’s efforts being akin to pouring water on an oil fire. In case you did not know, this is not a good idea. The rate hikes designed belatedly will not work on this latest kind of inflation.
The US consumer will be further squeezed and totally collapse.
Hence the risk of a US recession joining that of China and Europe by year end. Who would in their right mind cross this valley without a bridge. It will only end in flames.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.