Canadian GDP: Friday, 13:30. Canada publishes its GDP reports on a monthly basis – providing up to date data. In the past two months, Canadian growth has disappointed, with an increase of only 0.1% in August and stagnation in July. The figure for September concludes the third quarter and thus provides a broader picture of the economy. A quicker pace of expansion is on the cards now.

US Durable Goods Orders: Wednesday, 13:30. While the GDP report refers to the three months that ended in September, the orders statistics are for October – thus more recent. Investment has been on the back foot and weighed on the US economy. Back in September, headline durable goods orders fell by 1.2% and core orders slipped by 0.4%. A bounce is on the cards for this publication.

US GDP: Wednesday, 13:30. According to the first release of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, the economy grew by 1.9% annualized. That expansion rate is unimpressive in absolute terms but above the levels seen in the euro-zone and in other developed economies. An upgrade to levels above 2% would push the dollar higher, while a downgrade toward 1.5% may weigh on it.

