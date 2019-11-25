The US Dollar had its share of mountains and valleys amid the Fed’s meeting minutes and trade news. Data returns to the limelight with an update on US GDP, durable goods orders, and more. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.
-
German IFO Business Climate: Monday, 9:00. IFO is the leading Think-Tank in the continent’s largest economy, and its 7,000-strong survey carries substantial weight. Back in October, the poll showed stability in business confidence, at 94.6 points. A minor improvement may be seen in the report for November.
-
CB Consumer Confidence: Tuesday, 15:00. The Conference Board’s gauge of consumer sentiment has been dropping from the record highs but remains robust. Confidence is correlated with retail sales. The CB’s figure hit 125.9 points in October and may tick higher now, ahead of Black Friday.
-
US GDP: Wednesday, 13:30. According to the first release of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, the economy grew by 1.9% annualized. That expansion rate is unimpressive in absolute terms but above the levels seen in the euro-zone and in other developed economies. An upgrade to levels above 2% would push the dollar higher, while a downgrade toward 1.5% may weigh on it.
-
US Durable Goods Orders: Wednesday, 13:30. While the GDP report refers to the three months that ended in September, the orders statistics are for October – thus more recent. Investment has been on the back foot and weighed on the US economy. Back in September, headline durable goods orders fell by 1.2% and core orders slipped by 0.4%. A bounce is on the cards for this publication.
-
Euro-zone inflation: Friday, 10:00. While headline euro-zone inflation has decelerated to 0.7% – a multi-year low – the Core Consumer Price Index accelerated to 1.1%, a level that provides some encouragement for the European Central Bank. Similar levels are likely now.
-
Canadian GDP: Friday, 13:30. Canada publishes its GDP reports on a monthly basis – providing up to date data. In the past two months, Canadian growth has disappointed, with an increase of only 0.1% in August and stagnation in July. The figure for September concludes the third quarter and thus provides a broader picture of the economy. A quicker pace of expansion is on the cards now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
US Dollar Index recedes from tops, back near 98.20
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, is struggling for direction in the 98.25/30 band ahead of the opening bell in Euroland.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.