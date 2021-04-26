Major economies showing signs of recovery as vaccine rollout programs continue to accelerate. The Bank of Canada tapered its QE, while the ECB stood pat. This week the Federal Reserve holds a policy decision, while the US and Germany release GDP for the first quarter.

Last week’s ECB policy meeting was described as “a meeting to forget”, as policymakers maintained a policy and provided clues as to the bank’s future plans. ECB head Lagarde stated that it was premature to discuss tapering QE.

UK unemployment numbers were a mixed bag. Claimant Count fell by 10.1 thousand, down from 86.6 thousand and beating the forecast of 24.5 thousand. However, wage growth underperformed, falling from 4.8% to 4.5% and missing the estimate of 4.7%. The unemployment rate dipped down to 4.9%, down from 5.0%.

UK Inflation rose in March, as headline CPI climbed to 0.7%, up from 0.4%. Core CPI rose to 1.1%, up from 0.9%.

The Bank of Canada tapered its QE program from C$4 billion to C$3 billion, becoming the first G-7 bank to tighten policy since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In the US, unemployment claims dropped for a second straight week to 547 thousand, down from 576 thousand beforehand. Manufacturing PMI in March improved to 60.6, up from 59.0. A reading above the 50-neutral level points to growth.