The FOMC remained in dovish mode, despite promising US numbers. The UK economy is gradually reopening, but the eurozone is still hampered by a slow vaccine rollout.

In April, German Inflation rose above the 2% level for the first time in two years. In the eurozone, CPI is expected to rise to 1.6% in April, up from 1.3%. German GDP fell by 1.7% in Q1 from the previous quarter, as Covid-19 caused a downturn in the economy.

Canada’s GDP posted a gain of 0.4% in February, down from 0.7% a month earlier.

The US dollar dipped after the FOMC meeting, as the Fed said it was premature to discuss tapering. US GDP rose 6.4%, beating the forecast of 6.1%. The robust reading was another sign that the US economic recovery is in full swing.