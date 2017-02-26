Forex Trading Opportunities This Week by Nial Fuller - February 27th to March 3rd 2017

EURUSD - Euro/dollar setting up for more losses potentially

As it has for the last few weeks, the EURUSD lost more ground last week, as it continues to decline after reversing up near 1.0800 key resistance area. Price is now sitting just above a support level near 1.0520, but if the recent / current bearish momentum holds up, we could see the market break below that level this week. We can see that there was a reversal bar with a long upper tail (or wick) that formed on Friday, signaling potential for prices to move lower. We still favor the downside whilst prices are contained under 1.0800 – 1.0875 area resistance and traders can continue to look to be sellers on any intra-day or daily chart strength this week.

USDJPY - Dollar/yen down swing continues

The USDJPY has recently been in a short-term downtrend since failing to push back above 115.30 resistance repeatedly. Price has shown more bearish signs last week as it closed under 112.50 support, opening the door for more movement lower. Now, we see short-term resistance up near 113.70, which was last week’s high, and whilst under that level we are looking to sell this week, in anticipation of price moving lower and testing 111.60 – 110.60 area.

EURGBP - Euro/pound bearish trend intact

The EURGBP continues to grind lower, trending lower since reversing up near 0.8850 back in early January. Our downward bias remains whilst under 0.8850 key resistance, in-line with our view in recent weeks. Traders not already short can wait for another sell signal this week whilst prices are contained under 0.8850 resistance.

Gold - Uptrend in Gold continues

In our recent discussions of Gold, we had been looking to buy it, in-line with the uptrend it has been following the bottom it put in down near $1180.00 several weeks ago. Price moved higher again last week, pushing up above $1250.00 / oz. and closing above that level. We retain the same view as in recent weeks; looking to buy on pullbacks to support levels. More specifically, we are watching support near $1220.00 - $1200.00 / oz. as potential buy areas this week should price pullback to the downside. We see the potential for prices to push higher potentially into $1300.00 / oz. in the days and weeks ahead.

