Forex Trading Opportunities This Week by Nial Fuller - February 13th to 17th 2017

GBPUSD – Sterling/dollar could push higher this week following pin bar signal

Following the bullish pin bar / buy signal which formed last week and that we discussed in our February 7th commentary, the GBPUSD moved slightly higher. Our view hasn’t changed; we can still look to be buyers whilst prices are above key support at 1.2400. However, a decisive close under 1.2400 – 1.2350 would open the door for more downside movement in this pair.

EURUSD – Euro/dollar selling off from key resistance zone

Following a small bearish fakey with pin bar that formed last week in the resistance zone between 1.0770 – 1.0875 area, the EURUSD fell modestly lower last week. The market ended last week week right at the 1.0620 major support area, so there is a chance prices could bounce from here in the near-term. We see the potential for further declines in this pair whilst under the key resistance zone at 1.0770-1.0875. Traders can look to sell on strength this week, ideally up near 1.0770 area on a price action signal.

USDJPY - Dollar/yen remains a potential sell whilst under resistance

After hitting new recent lows and falling below 112.50 support, the USDJPY cosolidated last week, before moving back above 112.50 late in the week. The USDJPY seems to be looking to move back to the high of the recent short-term range near 115.30 resistance. The downtrend in the current move remains intact, with 115.30 the short-term resistance. Whilst prices are under that level (115.30) we can continue to look to sell on any price strength. Should the market pick up steam to the downside and close back below 112.50 convincingly, expect prices to test 110.90 longer-term support in the coming days.

EURGBP – Euro/Pound continues to show weakness

The EURGBP has been losing ground in recent weeks, following a sharp reversal down from 0.8850 key resistance area. It tried to recover over the last two weeks, but as we can see below, bears came back in and held price down again. Our downward bias remains whilst under 0.8850 key resistance, in-line with our view in recent weeks. Traders not already short can wait for another sell signal this week whilst prices are contained under 0.8850 resistance.

Gold – Gold could test $1300.00 in the coming weeks

Recently, Gold prices have found a nice bottom again at $1180 area. Notice price pushed above 1220.00 resistance last week, a level we mentioned in the weekly commentary recently. Prices should remain buoyant and we could see further upside into $1250.00 this week and potentially $1300.00 in coming weeks. The market looks to have enough momentum to trade $50 to $100 higher in a short space of time towards $1300. Whilst above recent lows $1180.00, traders can look to buy weakness if and where possible this week.

