EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term upside target at 1.1040, EURUSD has completed the correction towards 1.1012. Today, the pair may form a new correctional structure to reach 1.1004 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1063.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 1.3296, GBPUSD is expected to fall towards 1.3196. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.3304.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues growing towards 122.08. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 120.32 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 118.40.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9320, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9349. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9376.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside and reaching 0.7464, AUDUSD is expected to start a new decline to break 0.7412 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7300.

Brent

Brent continues growing towards 127.36. After that, the instrument may correct down to 112.27 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 142.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1925.35. Possibly, the metal may fall towards 1900.20 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1950.00. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 1986.30.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still correcting towards 4592.7. After that, the instrument may resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 4300.0.