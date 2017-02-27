Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

Being under pressure, the EUR/USD pair is moving upwards. According to the main scenario, the price may continue falling inside the downtrend. The next target is at 1.0510. However, the correction has formed only three structures so far. Possibly, the market may choose an alternative scenario, which implies that the correction may continue to reach 1.0636. After that, the instrument may continue moving downwards with the target at 1.0490.

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

Being under pressure, the GBP/USD pair has returned to the downside border of the Triangle pattern and is still moving downwards. Possibly, after breaking 1.2300, the downtrend may continue towards 1.2238 (without any correction). Probably, the market may choose an alternative scenario, which implies that the price may return to 1.2522. After that, the instrument may continue consolidating around 1.2460.

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

Being under pressure, the USD/CHF pair is moving upwards. Possibly, the uptrend may continue to reach 1.0186. However, the correction has formed only three structures so far, this is why the market may fall towards 1.0000. After that, the instrument may continue growing inside the uptrend to reach 1.0186.

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

Being under pressure, the USD/JPY pair is moving downwards. Possibly, today the price may form another consolidation range below 112.73. After breaking the range to the downside, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 111.10.

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The AUD/USD pair has completed two descending impulse and today may form another one, with the target at 0.7642. Later, in our opinion, the market may return to 0.7700. After that, the instrument may break 0.7642 to the downside and continue falling to reach 0.7500.

USDRUB, "US Dollar vs Russian Ruble"

The USD/RUB pair is expected to grow with the target at 58.73. Later, in our opinion, the market may be corrected towards 57.64 and them continue moving upwards to reach 61.00.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is falling towards 1241.40. After that, the instrument may form another ascending structure with the target at 1270.00 and complete this wave. Later, in our opinion, the market may continue falling inside the downtrend to reach 1100.00.

BRENT

Brent is consolidating around 56.60. Possibly, today the price may fall to reach 55.30 and then continue consolidating near 55.50. '