Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair has reached the local target of the descending wave and right now is being corrected. Possibly, the price may grow towards 1.0658 to test it from below. Later, in our opinion, the market may start forming the fifth wave to reach 1.0500.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBP/USD pair has completed the third descending wave and right now is forming the fourth one to reach 1.2489. After that, the instrument may fall with the target at 1.2344 and then move upwards again to reach 1.2580.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USD/CHF pair is being corrected upwards. Possibly, today the price may reach 1.0017 and then continue growing towards 1.0133.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USD/JPY pair is being corrected towards 113.48. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow with target at 115.30.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUD/USD pair has reached 0.7725 once again. Possibly, today the price may form another descending wave with the target at 0.7600. After breaking this level, the instrument may continue falling to reach 0.7500.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The USD/RUB pair has completed the ascending impulse. Possibly, today the price may complete the correction at 57.21. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow towards 58.36.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is extending the correction towards 1239.00. After that, the instrument may continue falling inside the downtrend to reach 1211.00, or even extend this structure towards 1192.50.

BRENT

Brent is forming another descending structure to reach 55.37. Right now, the instrument is consolidating in the center of this wave. Possibly, the price may break this range downwards to reach 55.37. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow towards 56.24 and then start another decline to reach the local target at 54.00.