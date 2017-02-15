Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The EUR/USD pair continues forming its descending wave; in fact, it's the third wave inside the downtrend with the local target at 1.0550. Possibly, today the price may be corrected towards 1.0595. Later, in our opinion, the market may continue falling to reach 1.0550.

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

Being under pressure, the GBP/USD pair is moving downwards. Possibly, the price may fall towards 1.2433 and then grow to reach 1.2500. This structure may be considered as a consolidation range. If later the instrument breaks the range upwards, the market may continue growing and reach 1.2800; if downwards – fall with the target at 1.2344.

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

Being under pressure, the USD/CHF pair is moving upwards. The instrument is expected to form the third wave inside the uptrend with the local target at 1.0132. Possibly, today the price may test 1.0043 from above and then continue growing towards the above-mentioned target.

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The USD/JPY pair has broken its consolidation range upwards. Possibly, today the price may continue growing towards 115.30. Later, in our opinion, the market may fall with target at 113.40.

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The AUD/USD pair has completed the descending impulse and right now is being corrected with the target at 0.7680. is moving upwards. After that, the instrument may continue falling inside the downtrend with the target at 0.7500.

USDRUB, "US Dollar vs Russian Ruble"

The USD/RUB pair is moving downwards. Possibly, the price may extend this wave up to 56.16. Later, in our opinion, the market may be corrected towards 58.00 to test it from below and then continue falling with the target at 55.85.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold has completed the correction and right now is trading to the downside. Possibly, today the price may reach 1211. After that, the instrument may start consolidating, break the range downwards, and fall to reach the local target at 1192.

BRENT

Brent is forming another descending structure to reach 55.37. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow towards 56.24 and then start another decline to reach the local target at 54.00.