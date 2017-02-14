Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The EUR/USD pair is still being corrected towards 1.0660. Later, in our opinion, the market may continue falling inside the downtrend to reach the local target at 1.0550.

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The GBP/USD pair is growing towards 1.2562. Later, in our opinion, the market may fall to reach 1.2502. If later the instrument breaks the range upwards, the market may continue growing and reach 1.2820; if downwards – fall with the target at 1.2344.

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

The USD/CHF pair is being corrected towards 1.0000. After that, the instrument may continue forming the third wave to reach the local target at 1.0125.

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The USD/JPY pair is being corrected towards 112.82. Later, in our opinion, the market may move upwards to break 114.15. The target of the wave is at 115.30.

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

Being under pressure, the AUD/USD pair is moving upwards. Possibly, the price may reach 0.7700. After that, the instrument may fall with the target at 0.7600 or even deeper, at 0.7500.

USDRUB, "US Dollar vs Russian Ruble"

The USD/RUB pair is moving upwards with the target at 59.50. Later, in our opinion, the market may fall to reach 58.50.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold has reached the target of the descending wave. Possibly, today the price may be corrected towards 1233. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1220. The local target is at 1195.

BRENT

Brent is falling to reach 55.40. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow towards 56.24 and then start another decline to reach the local target at 54.00.