Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair is growing towards 1.0660. Later, in our opinion, the market may fall to reach 1.0604 and then move upwards with the target at 1.0660. In fact, the price is forming a wide consolidation range. The next downside target is at 1.0554.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBP/USD pair is forming another consolidation range. If later the instrument breaks the range upwards, the market may continue growing and reach 1.2700; if downwards – fall with the target at 1.2345.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USD/CHF pair continues growing inside the uptrend. Possibly, today the price may be corrected to reach 0.9998 and then grow towards 1.0067. Later, in our opinion, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.9998.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USD/JPY pair is falling towards 112.81. After reaching it, the instrument may move upwards with the target at 114.16 and form another consolidation range. If later the market breaks the range upwards, the market may continue growing and reach 115.30; if downwards – fall with the target at 112.00.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, the AUD/USD pair is moving upwards. Possibly, the price may reach 0.7700. After that, the instrument may fall with the target at 0.7600 or even deeper, at 0.7500.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The USD/RUB pair has completed another descending structure. Possibly, today the price may form another consolidation range. Later, in our opinion, the market may break this range to the upside and start another correction with the target at 59.50.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming the first descending impulse. Possibly, today the price may reach 1220. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow towards 1233 and then, after breaking the low, continue falling with the target at 1185.

BRENT

Brent has completed another ascending structure. Possibly, today the price may fall to reach 55.66. If later the instrument breaks the range upwards, the market may continue growing and reach 59.90; if downwards – fall with the target at 54.40.