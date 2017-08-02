Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair is rebounding from 1.0705. Possibly, today the price may reach the predicted target at 1.0642 or even extend this structure towards 1.0615. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 1.0705.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBP/USD pair has returned to the broken level. So far, the descending and correctional waves are three-wave structures, and the market can both grow to reach 1.2555 and fall towards 1.2330. This entire structure is being formed as a wide consolidation range.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USD/CHF pair is forming the third ascending wave. Possibly, the price may reach 1.022 and then fall towards 0.9962. Later, in our opinion, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.0055.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USD/JPY pair is forming another ascending impulse. Possibly, today the price may break 112.72. The first target is at 113.75.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUD/USD pair is forming another descending impulse. Possibly, the price may reach 0.7593 and then grow towards 0.7640. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 0.7590.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The USD/RUB pair has reached the target and completed the fourth wave. Possibly, the price may fall towards 58.26. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow with the target at 60.23.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In case of Gold, the price is expected to fall towards 1225.75 and then form another ascending structure to reach 1243.00 and complete this ascending wave. After that, the instrument may start the fifth wave, a descending one, with the target at 1100.50. The first target is at 1160.00.

BRENT

Brent is moving inside a wide consolidation range; it has already reached the downside border of the Triangle pattern. Possibly, the price may fall towards 53.00 and complete this correctional wave. Later, in our opinion, the market may resume growing with the local target at 59.90.