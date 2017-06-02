Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair is moving downwards. The main scenario still implies that the price may reach 1.0613. Possibly, today the market may reach 1.0720. After that, the instrument may start forming another consolidation range.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, the GBP/USD pair is moving downwards as well. Possibly, the price may reach 1.2400. Later, in our opinion, the market may form another ascending structure towards 1.2935.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Being under pressure, the USD/CHF pair is growing. Possibly, the price may form another wave to break 0.9963. The local target is at 1.0060.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USD/JPY pair is trading inside the Triangle consolidation pattern. Possibly, the price may reach 112.05. However, the main scenario implies that the instrument may grow towards 115.30.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, the AUD/USD pair is moving downwards. After breaking 0.7620, the market may move to reach 0.7550.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

Being under pressure, the USD/RUB pair is falling. Possibly, the price may continue forming the current wave with the target at 58.50. Later, in our opinion, the market may return to 59.41 and then fall towards 58.00.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has made an attempt to break the top; the entire structure may be considered as the Double Top pattern. The main scenario still implies that the price may form another descending wave with the target at 1162.20. The first target is at 1187.70.

BRENT

Brent is trading to break 56.85 upwards; it has already formed the consolidation range. After breaking this range to the upside, the market may continue growing with the target at 58.70.