EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has performed a growth movement to 1.0545. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Escaping the range downwards, the potential for a wave to 1.0477 could open. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 1.0600 will not be excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0477 might follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has performed a growth movement to 1.2199. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Escaping the range downwards, the potential for a wave to 1.2100 could open. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 1.2288 will not be excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2100 might follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is forming a consolidation range around 149.28. With an escape from the range downwards, the correction might continue to 148.62. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 149.88.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of correction to 0.9166. Today the market has formed a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, the potential for a correction to 0.9110 might open. After the correction will be over, the trend could continue to 0.9285.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed a wave of correction to 0.6460. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline to 0.6388 could follow. And with a breakout of this level, the potential for a decline by the trend to 0.6300 might open.
Brent
Brent has performed a movement in a wave of growth to 95.12. Today the market is developing a correction to 92.24. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 93.73 is not excluded. This way the market will set the boundaries of a new range. With an escape from the range downwards, the correction could continue to 89.35. An escape upwards might open the potential for a further rise by the trend to 97.07. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1857.50. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline to 1853.05 might open. With an escape upwards, a correction to 1880.80 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1853.05 could follow.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a rise to 4290.0. Today the market is consolidating around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the correction might continue to 4345.3. Next, a wave of decline to 4228.0 might begin.
