EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.0487. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a movement to 1.0434. An upward breakout could lead to a corrective link to 1.0545 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0434.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.2110. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the way for a movement to 1.2016. With an upward breakout, a corrective link to 1.2220 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 1.2016.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed its upward movement to 149.69, with the market correcting to 149.28 today. A growth wave might now continue to 149.93. Once the price hits this level, a correction to 148.62 could start.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed a growth wave to 0.9224. Today the market continues to develop a consolidation range below this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a correction to 0.9110. With an upward breakout, the trend might continue to 0.9284.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed its downward movement, reaching 0.6330. The market is forming a correction to 0.6385 today. Following the correction, a wave of decline to 0.6308 could develop, from where the trend could continue to 0.6260.

Brent

Brent has completed its upward movement to 95.12. A corrective link to 92.85 might follow today. Afterwards, the trend could continue to 97.07, potentially expanding to 104.00. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a decline wave, reaching 1872.20. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline to 1868.44. With an upward breakout, a correction to 1885.80 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a fall to 1868.44.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed its downward movement to 4239.7, with the market correcting to 4291.0 today. Once the correction is over, a wave of decline to 4228.0 could begin, from where the trend could develop to 4125.2.