EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.0487. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a movement to 1.0434. An upward breakout could lead to a corrective link to 1.0545 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0434.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.2110. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the way for a movement to 1.2016. With an upward breakout, a corrective link to 1.2220 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 1.2016.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed its upward movement to 149.69, with the market correcting to 149.28 today. A growth wave might now continue to 149.93. Once the price hits this level, a correction to 148.62 could start.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a growth wave to 0.9224. Today the market continues to develop a consolidation range below this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a correction to 0.9110. With an upward breakout, the trend might continue to 0.9284.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed its downward movement, reaching 0.6330. The market is forming a correction to 0.6385 today. Following the correction, a wave of decline to 0.6308 could develop, from where the trend could continue to 0.6260.
Brent
Brent has completed its upward movement to 95.12. A corrective link to 92.85 might follow today. Afterwards, the trend could continue to 97.07, potentially expanding to 104.00. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a decline wave, reaching 1872.20. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline to 1868.44. With an upward breakout, a correction to 1885.80 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a fall to 1868.44.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed its downward movement to 4239.7, with the market correcting to 4291.0 today. Once the correction is over, a wave of decline to 4228.0 could begin, from where the trend could develop to 4125.2.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0500 on the road to recovery
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, attempting a tepid recovery from eight-month lows of 1.0488 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar upside consolidation and Eurozone economic woes weigh on the pair ahead of the German inflation data.
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2150
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2150, heading toward the lowest since March 17 at 1.2110. Sustained US Dollar strength and a mixed market mood is capping the rebound limited in the pair. US data are next in focus.
Gold price finds some support amid risk-off mood, upside potential seems limited
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band near its lowest level in more than six months touched the previous day.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
Germany CPI Preview: Inflation set to ease for third straight month despite rising Oil prices
Interest rates will stay high ‘as long as necessary’, ECB President Lagarde told the European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs. Does this mean an end to the ECB rate hike cycle or the door is still left ajar for one more rate hike this year?