Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.0646. Today the range could expand upwards to 1.0677. A link of decline to 1.0606 is expected next. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 1.0760 could begin.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.2264. Today a decline to 1.2222 could follow. After hitting this level, the price could start an upward movement to 1.2323. This is the first target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has formed a consolidation range around 148.16. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 148.48. An upward breakout of this level will open the potential for a wave of growth to 149.01 with the trend potentially continuing to 149.42.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is forming a consolidation range around 0.9050. Today the price could rise to 0.9082. With an upward breakout of this level, the potential for growth to 0.9130 will open. This is the first target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has corrected to 0.6464. Today the market continues to develop a downward movement to 0.6393. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6333. This is a local target. Once the price hits this level, a correction to 0.6393 could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6277.

Brent

Brent continues to develop a consolidation range above 91.41. The price is expected to break it upwards and continue its movement to 96.06 with the trend potentially developing to 97.07. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 89.40 could begin, followed by a rise to 103.75.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1929.00 and a link of decline to 1922.00. Practically, a consolidation range has formed around 1922.00, which could expand to 1930.00 today. Next, a decline to 1912.50 could follow. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement to 1901.00, from where the trend could continue to 1894.77.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4316.1. Today a consolidation range could form above this level. With an upward breakout, a link of correction to 4387.2 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 4215.5. This is a local target. After the price hits this level, a link of correction 4290.0 could form, followed by a decline to 4158.5. This is the first target.