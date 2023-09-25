EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.0646. Today the range could expand upwards to 1.0677. A link of decline to 1.0606 is expected next. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 1.0760 could begin.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.2264. Today a decline to 1.2222 could follow. After hitting this level, the price could start an upward movement to 1.2323. This is the first target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has formed a consolidation range around 148.16. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 148.48. An upward breakout of this level will open the potential for a wave of growth to 149.01 with the trend potentially continuing to 149.42.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is forming a consolidation range around 0.9050. Today the price could rise to 0.9082. With an upward breakout of this level, the potential for growth to 0.9130 will open. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has corrected to 0.6464. Today the market continues to develop a downward movement to 0.6393. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6333. This is a local target. Once the price hits this level, a correction to 0.6393 could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6277.
Brent
Brent continues to develop a consolidation range above 91.41. The price is expected to break it upwards and continue its movement to 96.06 with the trend potentially developing to 97.07. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 89.40 could begin, followed by a rise to 103.75.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1929.00 and a link of decline to 1922.00. Practically, a consolidation range has formed around 1922.00, which could expand to 1930.00 today. Next, a decline to 1912.50 could follow. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement to 1901.00, from where the trend could continue to 1894.77.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4316.1. Today a consolidation range could form above this level. With an upward breakout, a link of correction to 4387.2 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 4215.5. This is a local target. After the price hits this level, a link of correction 4290.0 could form, followed by a decline to 4158.5. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 after German IFO survey
EUR/USD is turning south toward 1.0600 in the European session on Monday. Although German IFO survey results pointed to a slight improvement in business sentiment, the Euro struggled to find demand ahead of ECB President Lagarde's testimony.
GBP/USD inches closer toward 1.2200 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2200, hitting a fresh six-month low in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar is extending the previous week's gains amid risk-aversion and firmer US Treasury bond yields while the UK recession fears weigh on the Pound Sterling.
Gold price remains soft amid uncertainty over interest rate outlook
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades back and forth as uncertainty over the interest rate outlook by the Federal Reserve (Fed) deepened. The upside in the precious metal remains restricted as Fed policymakers continue to maintain a hawkish stance for upcoming monetary policy meetings.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
This week's main dish is reserved for European CPI numbers
The PCE deflator is due in the US at the end of the week. Given the backloaded nature of the calendar we expect a slow, technical start of the week that gives the dollar a slight edge over peers on the FX market.