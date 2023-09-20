Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of growth to 1.0716. Today the market is forming a wave of decline to 1.0660. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.0690 could follow. Next, a decline to 1.0635 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 1.0606.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2369 and a correction to 1.2423. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend to 1.2440 later. Upon reaching this level, the wave might develop to 1.2333.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY received support at 147.50 and continues developing a structure of growth to 148.01. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 146.96 could begin.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF continues developing a consolidation range above 0.8949. A link of growth to 0.8989 could follow today. With an escape from this range upwards, the potential for a wave to 0.9030 could open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 0.8888 is not excluded.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6446. By now, it has extended to 0.6472. Today the quotes might drop to 0.6417. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a new declining wave to 0.6363 might open. This is the first target.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 94.86. A link of correction to 91.91 is expected today, possibly followed by a rise to 97.07, from where the trend could continue to 103.75. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a wave of decline to 1923.60, after which a correction to 1930.30 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1901.33 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 1900.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a structure of decline to 4419.1 and a correction to 4453.0. Today the wave of decline might continue to 4413.4. Next, a link of growth to 4468.3 and a decline to 4353.0 are expected. This is the first target.