EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has performed a declining wave to 1.0704. At a certain moment, the market formed a consolidation range under this level. Escaping the range upwards, the pair completed a link of growth to 1.0764. A consolidation range might form under this level today. Exiting this one upwards, the pair could extend the range to 1.0775. Next, a decline to 1.0680 is expected, and after that a wave of growth to 1.0900 might start.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2458. At a certain moment, the market completed a link of growth to 1.2493 (with a test from below). A decline to 1.2441 is expected today. This is a local target. After the price hits it, a new wave of growth to 1.2580 is expected to start.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 147.46. After the price reaches the level, it could drop to 145.30. Upon hitting this target, the quotes might start a new wave of growth to 148.70.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues consolidating around the 0.8917 level without any strong trend. Today the range is expected to extend to 0.8888 (with a test from above). After the price reaches this level, it might rise to 0.8990. Next, a wave of decline to 0.8800 could start.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6390. A breakout of this level could open the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6333. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 0.6477 might start.

Brent

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 92.20. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 90.00 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 93.20, from where the trend could continue to 96.50.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1907.30. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today the range could extend to 1906.90. With an escape from this range upwards, a link of correction to 1930.70 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline by the trend to 1860.00 could open. This is a local target.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4461.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 4478.8 might follow. With an escape downwards, the wave is expected to continue to 4433.0, from where the trend could continue to 4414.0.