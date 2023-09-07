EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has performed a declining movement to 1.0701. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of growth to 1.0755 (with a test from below) is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0630, from where the trend could continue to 1.0566.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has broken the 1.2522 level downwards and continues a declining movement to 1.2459. After it reaches this level, a correction to 1.2585 (with a test from below) is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2424. This is a local target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed a correction movement to 147.00. Today the rise is expected to continue to 147.87. And if this level also breaks upwards, the trend could continue to 148.79. This is a local target.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.8942. A consolidation range is forming under this level today. Escaping the range upwards, the price could open the potential for a rise to 0.8989, from where the price could continue to 0.9000. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 0.8868 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8989.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6380. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of correction to 0.6425 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the wave could continue to 0.6330, from where the trend might extend to 0.6275.
Brent
Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 90.96. After the quotes reach this level, a link of correction to 87.70 is not excluded. After the correction is over, the wave of growth could continue to 93.18, from where the trend might extend to 93.93. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1927.95, making a declining movement to 1915.30 after a downward escape from the range. Today the market is forming a new consolidation area above this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 1927.00 (with a test fro below) is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the potential for a link of decline to 1909.70 might open, from where the trend could continue to 1903.33. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4444.4. A consolidation range is forming above this level today. An escape from this range upwards with a correction to 4485.0 is not excluded (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 4430.0. An escape downwards could open the potential for a wave of decline to 4430.0, from where the trend could continue to 4325.0. This is a local target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0700 after downward revision to EU GDP
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and continues to trade within a touching distance of 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The Euro stays on the back foot after Eurostat revised the real GDP growth in Q2 lower to 0.1% (QoQ) from 0.3%.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in three months below 1.2500. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and weighs on the pair as investors await mid-tier data releases and Fedspeak.
Gold consolidates weekly losses near $1,920
Gold price fluctuates in a tight range near $1,920 after suffering large losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower in the European session, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of US data releases.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
Dollar strengthens on Fed outlook
The Dollar index has traded steadily at around the $105 level as the market anticipates further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.