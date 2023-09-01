Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a wave to the 1.0846 level. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an upward breakout, a link of growth to 1.0880 could follow. A downward breakout will open the potential for a movement to 1.0808, with the trend potentially continuing to 1.0756. This is a local target.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to the 1.2674 level. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a movement to 1.2612, from where the trend could continue to 1.2484. This is a local target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed a structure of decline to the 145.45 level. Today the market is forming a narrow consolidation range around this level. A downward breakout is expected with the wave continuing to 144.70.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to the 0.8828 level. Today a consolidation range could develop around this level. With a downward breakout, a link of decline to 0.8787 could follow. An upward breakout will open the potential for a movement to 0.8900. This is the first target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues to develop a consolidation range around the 0.6460 level. With a downward breakout, a new wave of decline to 0.6414 could follow with the trend potentially developing to the 0.6316 level. This is a local target.

Brent

Brent has received support at the 85.55 level and continues its upward movement to 87.77. Once the price hits this level, a link of correction to 85.55 could develop (a test from above), followed by growth to 88.88, from where the trend could continue to 89.50.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to the 1948.00 level. Today the market started to develop a wave of decline and made a movement to 1940.55, forming a consolidation range around this level. A downward breakout to 1932.20 is expected next, followed by a link of correction to 1940.00. Then the price could continue its movement by the trend to 1915.00.

S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range around the 4518.0 level. With a downward breakout of the range, a new wave of decline to 4428.0 could follow with the trend potentially developing to 4370.0.