EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has corrected to 1.0943. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape from the range downwards might lead to a link of decline to 1.0860.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed a wave of correction to 1.2744. Today a consolidation range is forming under this level. An escape from the range downwards could open the potential for a descending structure to 1.2650.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has formed a consolidation range around 146.05. An escape upwards could form a link of growth to 147.37. An escape downwards could open the potential for a decline to 144.74.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of correction to 0.8750. A link of growth to 0.8815 could form today (with a test from below). Next, the correction might continue to 0.8757. After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 0.8900 might begin.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a link of correction to 0.6520. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards could open the potential for a declining wave to 0.6460, from where the trend might continue to 0.6400.
Brent
Brent has formed a wave of growth to 85.55. Today the market is shaping a consolidation range under this level. A link of correction to 83.47 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 87.60, from where the trend might continue to 89.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of correction to 1948.77. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape upwards could lead to a link of growth to 1954.94. An escape downwards might start a wave of decline to 1935.00, from where the trend could continue to 1904.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a correction to 4520.0. Today a consolidation range might form under this level. An escape upwards might form a link of growth to 4545.0. An escape downwards might extend the trend to 4311.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the Core HICP inflation declined to 5.3% on a yearly basis in August as expected, not allowing the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 after BoE Pill's comments
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, under pressure in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling fails to cheer hawkish BoE Pill's comments amid a notable US Dollar rebound, as traders await the US PCE inflation data for fresh cues.
Gold price consolidates ahead of key US employment data
Gold price trades sideways after a rally inspired by soft labor demand due to the deteriorating economic outlook. The precious metal is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are likely to make an informed decision after the release of US NFP data on Friday.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Core PCE Inflation Forecast: Federal Reserve preferred price indicator expected to stay over 4%
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favored inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, on Thursday, August 31 at 12:30 GMT.