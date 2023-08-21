EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0844 and a correction to 1.0883. A new structure of decline to 1.0833 is expected to start forming today. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.0944 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0810. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD continues forming a wide consolidation range around 1.2700 without any strong trend. At a certain point the market extended the range to 1.2688. Today it has demonstrated a link of correction to 1.2755. A wave of decline to 1.2666 is expected to begin. And if this level also breaks downwards, the trend could continue to 1.2566.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues forming a consolidation range around 145.33. A link of growth to 145.71 is not excluded. Next, the price might drop to 144.88, with a wave of growth to 146.75 beginning shortly after.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF continues developing a wave of growth to 0.8833, from where the trend might continue to 0.8888. And this is just the first half of the wave of growth.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6363. With a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a declining wave to 0.6300 might open, from where the trend could continue to 0.6277.
Brent
Crude oil quotes have a support level at 83.00 and continue developing a wave of growth. At a certain point, they completed a structure of growth to 85.25. A narrow consolidation range could form under this level today. The price is expected to exit the range upwards and continue rising to 86.64, from where the trend could continue to 86.90. This is the first target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1884.81. A link of correction to 1898.00 is not excluded today (with a test from below). After the correction is over, the wave of decline might continue to 1868.50, from where the trend might extend to 1715.00. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4333.3. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4417.0 might start (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 4300.0. This is a local target.
