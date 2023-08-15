EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed a wave of decline at 1.0875. A correction to 1.0939 is not excluded today. Next, a new wave of decline to 1.0816 could start, from where the trend might continue to 1.0750.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1.2616. At a certain point, a technical return to 1.2700 happened (with a test from below). A new wave of decline to 1.2585 could begin today, from where the trend might continue to 1.2480.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has ended the wave of growth at 145.45. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Breaking this range downwards, the price could correct to 144.80. And if this level also breaks down, the correction might continue to 143.44. And if the price escapes the range upwards, it will open the potential for a rise to 146.00, from where the trend might continue to 146.27.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has reached the target of a wave of growth at 0.8825. Today the price might correct to 0.8760. After the correction will be over, the wave of growth might continue to 0.8844, from where the trend could expand to 0.8888.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed a new structure of decline to 0.6455. After the price reached this level, the market started developing a correction to 0.6518. Next, a decline to 0.6423 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 0.6395.
Brent
Brent has completed a correction to 85.15. It might continue to 82.75. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 88.15 could start. And with a breakout of this level upwards as well, the potential for a rise to 90.75 might open, from where the trend could continue to 93.57.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a structure of decline to 1902.65 and a correction to 1912.78. Today the market formed a wave of decline to 1903.66. A consolidation range is forming above this level. The price is expected to break this range downwards and extend the wave to 1896.04.
S&P 500
The stock index completed a wave of correction to 4503.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Breaking the range downwards, the price might extend the trend to 4416.6. With an escape upwards, the quotes could continue the correction to 4543.0. Next, a decline to 4400.0 is expected.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0900 as trading conditions remain thin on Assumption Day holiday in Europe. In the second half of the day, July Retail Sales data from the US could influence the USD's valuation and trigger the next directional action in the pair.
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2700 in the European session. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months through June but Pound Sterling managed to hold its ground amid strong wage inflation readings.
Gold stays dangerously close to $1,900 ahead of US data
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades dangerously close to $1,900 following disappointing data releases from China on Tuesday. Ahead of the US Retail Sales data, the 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
US July Retail Sales Preview: Consumer robustness expected to remain
The United States Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report on Tuesday, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will rise for the third straight month in July.