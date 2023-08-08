EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a correction at the 1.1011 level and started to develop another wave of decline. Today an impulse of decline to 1.0975 has been completed, and a consolidation range has formed around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a downward movement to the 1.0940 level. Once the price breaks this level, the trend could continue to 1.0838. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has corrected to the 1.2787 level. At the moment, the market continues to decline to 1.2690. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a decline to the 1.2594 level. This is a local target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues to develop a wave of growth to the 144.38 level. A link of decline to the 143.10 level could form next, followed by growth to the 144.69 level. This is the first target.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has corrected to the 0.8732 level (a test from above). Today the market is forming a new growth impulse to the 0.8793 level. An upward breakout of this level will open a potential for a movement to 0.8865 with the prospect of trend continuation to 0.8892. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues to develop a wave of decline. The price has broken the 0.6555 level, opening a potential for a decline to 0.6511. Once the price hits this level, a link of growth to 0.6555 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6495. This is the first target.
Brent
Brent continues to form a consolidation range below the 86.47 level. A link of growth to the 87.50 level is expected to follow. After the price hits this level, a correction to 82.72 could develop, followed by growth to 91.50 with the prospect of trend continuation to 93.43.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around the 1935.85 level. Today a downward breakout is expected with the wave continuing to 1925.15. A downward breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement by the trend to 1903.85. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a corrective wave to the 4519.0 level. Today the market is forming another wave of decline to the 4490.0 level. A breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement to 4459.0 with the prospect of trend continuation to 4437.0. This is the first target.
