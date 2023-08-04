EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed a wave of decline to the 1.0917 level. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Growth could follow with the range extending to the 1.0964 level. An upward breakout of this range will open the potential for a correction to 1.0997. With a downward breakout, the trend could continue to 1.0869.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed a structure of decline to the 1.2620 level. Today the market has corrected to 1.2737 (a test from below). Another structure of decline to 1.2600 is expected to follow. This is a local target. Once the price hits this level, another correction to the 1.2737 level could develop, followed by a decline to the 1.2488 level.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed a link of correction to the 142.11 level. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With a downward breakout, the correction could continue to the 140.20 level. With an upward breakout, a link of growth to 145.45 could follow with the prospect of trend continuation to 146.22.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of correction to the 0.8730 level (a test from above). Another structure of growth to the 0.8800 level is expected to follow. An upward breakout of this level will open the potential for a movement by the trend to 0.8900. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed a wave of decline to the 0.6514 level. Today the market has completed a link of correction to the 0.6577 level. One more link of the correction to 0.6613 could follow. Once the correction is completed, a new wave of decline to 0.6500 could start. With a breakout of this level, the trend could continue to the 0.6425 level.
Brent
Brent has corrected to the 82.25 level. Today the market has completed a structure of growth to 85.40. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. An upward breakout will open the potential for a wave to 87.40 with the prospect of trend continuation to the 91.50 level.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to the 1929.14 level. Today the market continues to form a consolidation range above this level. With an upward breakout, a link of correction to the 1951.60 level could follow. A downward breakout will open the potential for trend continuation to 1920.90 with the prospect of extending the wave to 1914.40.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to the 4486.5 level. Today the market is forming a correction to 4522.2. After the correction is completed, another structure of decline to 4440.4 could develop. This is a local target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid around 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales, US NFP
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0960 as traders brace for the NFP Friday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot alongside the US Treasury bond yields following Thursday's mixed US data and ahead of the key jobs data. Eurozone Retail Sales coming up next.
GBP/USD defends 1.2700, US NFP in focus
GBP/USD holds a positive note above 1.2700, snapping a four-day losing streak in early Europe on Friday. Investors digest the dovish BoE outlook amid a modest pullback in the US Dollar, supporting the pair ahead of the critical US NFP release.
Gold remains on the defensive below the $1,940 area ahead of US NFP
The gold price oscillates around $1,935 heading into the early European session on Friday. Market participants await the US Nonfarm Payrolls figure due later in the American session.
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: July US NFP to show healthy job market
Following the releases of significant US employment data this week, market participants await the all-important US NFP report due this Friday, which could influence the Fed decision on whether to raise the policy rate again this year.