EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a wave of decline to the 1.0990 level. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline to 1.0940. With an upward breakout, a wave of growth to the 1.1033 level could develop with the prospect of trend continuation to the 1.1090 level.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a structure of decline to the 1.2827 level. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline to 1.2770. With an upward breakout, the price could rise to the 1.2880 level with the prospect of trend continuation to the 1.2909 level.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has formed a consolidation range around the 141.99 level. Today the market is making efforts to break the range upwards. With an upward breakout, a wave of growth could be extended to the 143.28 level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a correction to the 140.66 level.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF continues to develop a consolidation range around the 0.8690 level without any strong trend. With a downward breakout, a link of correction to 0.8644 is not excluded. An upward breakout will open the potential for growth to 0.8836. This is the first target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed a wave of decline to the 0.6659 level. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A downward breakout could extend the structure to 0.6623. An upward breakout will open the potential for growth to 0.6763.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to the 85.49 level. Today the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A link of decline to 81.50 is not excluded, followed by growth to 91.00. This is a local target. After the price hits this level, a correction to 81.53 is expected to start.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues falling to the 1952.50 level. A link of growth to the 1962.33 level is expected next, followed by a decline to 1933.00 with the prospect of trend continuation to 1924.20.

S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range around the 4586.0 level. Today the price could rise to 4605.0 and then drop to 4586.0 (a test from above), which could be followed by growth to 4620.7.