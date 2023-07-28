EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has reached the target of the first declining wave at 1.0950. Today a corrective wave might start. A consolidation range is currently forming at the lows around 1.0985. A link of growth to 1.1025 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0985 (with a test from above). Next, an increase to 1.1080 could follow, from where the corrective wave might continue to 1.1124.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has reached the target of the first declining wave at 1.2762. A consolidation range could form at the current lows today. An escape from the range upwards could be the beginning of a corrective wave. The first wave of growth to 1.2870 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2814.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has performed a wave of correction to 138.08. A new wave of growth to 140.22 is expected to begin today. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for trend continuation to 142.40 could open. This is the first target.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has reached the target of the declining wave at 0.8555. An impulse of growth to 0.8698 has been completed today. A consolidation range is expected to form. A link of decline to 0.8636 is not excluded (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 0.8700 is expected. And with a breakout of this level upwards, the wave might develop to 0.8842. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.6644. A consolidation range might form around this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, a correction might start developing. The first target for the correction is 0.6730.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of growth at 84.04. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline to 82.60 is expected. And with a downward breakout of this level, the potential for a corrective wave to 81.30 might open.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1942.56. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range above this level, and with an escape upwards a link of growth to 1960.30 could develop (with a test from below). Next, a link of decline to 1937.00 is not excluded.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4530.7. Today it might rise to 4566.0 and next drop to 4522.0. This is the first target of the declining wave. After the price hits this level, a correction to 4566.0 could form.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike and commentary will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2800, despite modest US Dollar strength in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10 ahead of US PCE inflation.
Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify
Gold price falls back as Greenback swallows steroids amid US economic resilience. US Q2 GDP, demand for Durable Goods in June remained robust due to higher consumer spending.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit Premium
PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation as it rapidly adjusts to consumers' changing preferences. If shoppers rush to buy Barbie dolls in response to the movie, their weight in calculations of price rises grows fast.