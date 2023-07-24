EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has performed the second declining impulse to 1.1107. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape from the range downwards and an extension of this wave to 1.1025 are expected. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1.1125 might follow (with a test from below). Next, the quote could drop to 1.0977.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1.2815. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape from the range downwards and an extension of this wave to 1.2771 are expected. This is a local target. After the price hits this level, a correction to 1.2868 could follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has completed a wave of growth to 141.92. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of correction to 139.80 is not excluded. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 142.33 is expected.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.8683. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape from this range upwards might open the potential for a rise to 0.8750. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 0.8625 is not excluded. Next, an increase to 0.8800 could follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has reached the target of a declining wave at 0.6715. A consolidation range could develop above this level today. The price is expected to break the range downwards and extend the wave to 0.6699. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.6740 might develop, followed by a decline to 0.6638.
Brent
Brent has completed a structure of growth to 81.05. A consolidation range is forming under this level. A breakout of the range upwards and a rise to 81.81 are expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 80.80 is not excluded (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 83.00 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 84.00. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1956.70. A consolidation range could form above this level today. An escape from the range downwards might let the trend continue to 1950.40. After the price hits this level, a link of correction to 1960.30 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1937.20.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of decline. Today the 4534.4 level could break downwards. The estimated decline target is 4504.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4530.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4486.6. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
