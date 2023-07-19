EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.1242. Currently, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1275, and an impulse of decline to 1.1208 has formed. A link of growth to 1.1242 is expected today with a test from below. Next, a decline to 1.1200 might follow. And with a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.1128 could open. This is the first target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of correction to 1.3124. At the moment, the market is forming a structure of a new declining wave to 1.2954. After it reaches the level, a correction to 1.3038 could form with a test from below. Next, a decline to 1.2929 is expected. This is the first target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has broken 139.09 upwards. At the break, a narrow consolidation range with an escape upwards has formed. A further rise to 140.52 is expected. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 139.09 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 140.95. This is the first target.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8590. Today the quotes could rise to 0.8670. And a breakout of this level upwards might open the potential for a wave of growth to 0.8782. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has reached the correction target at 0.6833. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6774. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, the quotes could correct to 0.6883. Next, a decline to 0.6696 might follow.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 79.71. A link of corrective decline to 77.90 is not excluded (with a test from above). After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 82.42 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 84.00. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has broken the 1964.64 level upwards, extending the consolidation range to 1983.95. A link of decline to 1964.64 is expected today. In case this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1945.85 could open. If the price rebounds from 1964.64 upwards, the structure of growth might expand to 1988.44, and a decline to 1945.85 could follow.
S&P 500
The stock index formed a consolidation range around 4517.0. After escaping it upwards, the market extended the range to 4566.6. A decline to 4517.0 is expected today. And if this level also breaks downwards, the wave of decline might continue to 4466.6. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.