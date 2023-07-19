Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.1242. Currently, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1275, and an impulse of decline to 1.1208 has formed. A link of growth to 1.1242 is expected today with a test from below. Next, a decline to 1.1200 might follow. And with a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.1128 could open. This is the first target.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of correction to 1.3124. At the moment, the market is forming a structure of a new declining wave to 1.2954. After it reaches the level, a correction to 1.3038 could form with a test from below. Next, a decline to 1.2929 is expected. This is the first target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has broken 139.09 upwards. At the break, a narrow consolidation range with an escape upwards has formed. A further rise to 140.52 is expected. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 139.09 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 140.95. This is the first target.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8590. Today the quotes could rise to 0.8670. And a breakout of this level upwards might open the potential for a wave of growth to 0.8782. This is the first target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has reached the correction target at 0.6833. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6774. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, the quotes could correct to 0.6883. Next, a decline to 0.6696 might follow.

Brent

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 79.71. A link of corrective decline to 77.90 is not excluded (with a test from above). After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 82.42 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 84.00. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken the 1964.64 level upwards, extending the consolidation range to 1983.95. A link of decline to 1964.64 is expected today. In case this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1945.85 could open. If the price rebounds from 1964.64 upwards, the structure of growth might expand to 1988.44, and a decline to 1945.85 could follow.

S&P 500

The stock index formed a consolidation range around 4517.0. After escaping it upwards, the market extended the range to 4566.6. A decline to 4517.0 is expected today. And if this level also breaks downwards, the wave of decline might continue to 4466.6. This is the first target.