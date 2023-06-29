Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has broken 1.0920 downwards and continues developing a structure of decline to 1.0880. After the quotes reach this level, a link of growth to 1.0920 is not excluded (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0857 is expected, from where the wave could continue to 1.0750. This is a local target.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2606. The market is consolidating above this level today. A link of correction to 1.2686 is not excluded (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2538 could follow. This is the first target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY continues developing a wave of growth to 144.88. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 143.90 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 145.00. Next, a wave of decline to 141.66 might start.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8977. A link of growth to 0.9004 is expected to develop today. And with a breakout of this level as well, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9055 might open. This is a local target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6594. A link of corrective growth to 0.6650 (s test from below) is not excluded today. Next, a decline to 0.6587 could follow. And after the price reaches the target, a new wave of growth to 0.6717 might start.

Brent

Brent has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 71.85. Today the market has completed an impulse of growth to 74.38. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. The price could escape this range upwards to 77.34 and extend the wave to 81.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold goes on developing a wave of decline to 1900.00. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 1918.15 could begin, followed by a decline to 1906.50. Next, a wave of growth to 1936.80 might start.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a corrective structure to 4389.5. A new wave of decline to 4326.8 is expected today, from where the trend could continue to 4282.2.