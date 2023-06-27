EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0890 and suggests developing yet another link of growth to 1.0951 with an escape from the range upwards. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.0840 could begin. And when this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.0750 might open. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a correction to 1.2751. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.2650 is expected. And with a breakout of this level as well downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.2600 could open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 143.30. With an escape upwards, the potential for a rise to 144.88 could open. With an escape from the range downwards, a link of correction to 141.66 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 144.88 might follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.8911. Today a link of growth might develop to 0.8977. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9040 could open, from where the trend might continue to 0.9055.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has broken the level of 0.6696 upwards and suggests developing a correction to 0.6727. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 0.6696 might follow. Next, a link of growth to 0.6733 is not excluded.
Brent
Brent is forming a structure of growth to 76.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 74.20 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 78.50 might follow, from where the wave could continue to 80.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1924.94. The range might extend to 1936.86. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1905.55 could begin.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4308.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around 4346.0. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of correction to 4379.0 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 4308.0 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4379.0 might develop, followed by a decline to 4296.0. This is the first target.
