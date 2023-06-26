EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed the first declining impulse to 1.0844. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 1.0930. After the correction is over, a new impulse of decline to 1.0840 might start. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline to 1.0750 could open. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2744. At the moment, the market has extended the range down to 1.2683. A technical test of 1.2744 from below is expected today. Next, the pair might escape the range downwards, reaching 1.2650. And this is just half of the wave of decline.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 143.85. Today a correction to 141.70 is expected. After it is over, a new link of growth might develop to 144.88.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 0.9011. Today the market is correcting to 0.8942. After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 0.9040 might begin.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6696. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of correction to 0.6755 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the trend could continue to 0.6588.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of correction to 72.30. Today a link of growth to 76.00 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 74.15 is not excluded. Next, a wave of growth to 78.47 might begin, from where the wave might continue to 80.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 1936.80 (a test from below). At the moment, the market has completed an impulse of decline to 1917.90. Today the market is correcting this impulse, aiming at 1928.50. After the correction is over, the wave of decline could continue to 1905.55.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4336.0. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4379.0 might follow. Next, a decline to 4296.0 is expected. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in range near 1.0900 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 during the European trading hours. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany makes it difficult for the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.2750
GBP/USD is holding the corrective bounce below 1.2750 in the early European trading hours. The Pound Sterling cheers the broad US Dollar, as risk sentiment improves despite renewed concerns surrounding Russia and China.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 amid economic woes, weaker USD
Gold price attracts some buying for the second successive day on Monday and trades with a mild positive bias through the early European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
Inflation is front and centre in the final full week of June
Tuesday’s inflation data out of Canada is first out of the gate this week at 1:30 pm GMT+1. Headline YoY inflation surprised to the upside in April to 4.4%, 0.1 percentage points higher than 4.3% in March (19-month low).