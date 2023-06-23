EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has broken the consolidation range upwards and completed a structure of growth to the 1.1010 level. Today the market is forming a pattern of a declining wave to 1.0925. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1.0955 (test from below) is possible, followed by a decline to 1.0899. This is an estimated target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to the 1.2832 level and started to develop another wave of decline. The market formed a consolidation range around the 1.2741 level. Today the market extended the range downwards to the 1.2696 level. A link of growth to the 1.2741 level (test from below) is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2646 with the prospect of trend continuation to 1.2588.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues to develop a wave of growth to the 143.50 level. Today the 143.42 level could be reached. A link of decline to 142.55 could form next, followed by growth to the 143.50 level. After this level is reached, a correction to the 141.66 level could start. Following the completion of the correction, a wave of growth to 144.88 is expected.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to the 0.8955 level. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An exit upwards to the 0.8990 level is expected. Another tie of decline to 0.8966 could develop next, followed by growth to 0.9000 with the prospect of trend continuation to the 0.9040 level.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a structure of a wave of decline to the 0.6691 level. Today a consolidation range above this level could develop. With an exit upwards, a correction to the 0.6757 level is possible. With an exit downwards, the trend could continue to the 0.6622 level.
Brent
Brent continues to develop a consolidation range around the 76.00 level. Today the market extended the range downwards to the 73.33 level. A link of growth to 78.48 is expected. A breakout of this level upwards will open the potential for trend continuation to the 80.50 level. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues to develop a consolidation range around the 1917.00 level. Today the market extended the range downwards to the 1909.90 level. A link of growth to 1917.00 (test from below) is expected, followed by a decline to the 1905.55 level. With an exit from this range downwards, the trend could continue to the 1901.00 level. With an exit upwards, a correction to 1936.66 is possible.
S&P 500
The stock index continues to develop a consolidation range around the 4379.0 level. Today a decline to 4336.0 is possible. A rise to the 4379.0 level (test from below) could start next, followed by a decline to the 4300.0 level. This is a local target.
