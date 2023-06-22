Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has escaped a consolidation range upwards, completing a structure of growth to 1.0994. A link of corrective decline to 1.0950 is not excluded today, followed by a rise to 1.1000. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 1.0890 might start.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2690 and a correction to 1.2780. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.2670 might open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 1.2840 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2670.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 142.33. A decline to 141.10 might happen today. After the price reaches this level, a rise to 143.20 might begin.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.8920. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 0.8955 is expected. Next, a new link of decline to 0.8914 is not excluded.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 0.6740 and a correction to 0.6805. Today a new link of decline could develop to 0.6717. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 0.6800 is expected to begin.

Brent

Brent has completed a structure of growth to 77.20. A link of decline to 76.06 is expected today. Next, a structure of growth to 77.77 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 79.25. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of decline to 1919.19. Today the market has corrected to 1937.55 (a test from below). Next, a new structure of decline is expected to develop to 1917.00, from where the trend could continue to 1906.60. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1940.00 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1901.00.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a link of decline to 4357.2. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4404.4 could begin. Next, a decline to 4300.7 is expected. This is a local target.