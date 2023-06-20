Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1.0907 and a correction to 1.0926. A decline to 1.0878 might follow today. Next, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.0820 could open. This is a local target.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1.2770 and a correction to 1.2804. A decline to 1.2741 is expected today. Next, a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.2680 could open. This is a local target.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 142.30. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 141.10 might follow. Next, we expect a rise to 143.17. This is the first target.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8973 and a link of correction to 0.8950. Today the market continues developing a structure of growth to 0.9018. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.8950 might follow. Next, a rise to 0.9100 is expected.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a correction to 0.6874. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6742. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6800 is expected (a test from below), followed by a decline to 0.6717. This is the first target.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 76.88. A link of correction to 74.94 is not excluded today. Next, a structure of growth to 78.50 might develop, from where the trend could continue to 80.50. This is a local target.

Brent

XAU/USD

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1947.85 and a link of correction to 1953.88. Today the market continues developing the wave of decline to 1942.55. Next, a consolidation range could develop around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1930.45 could open, from where a wave to 1918.00 might form.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4374.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4410.0 might follow. Next, a decline to 4306.6 is expected. This is a local target.

Chart

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

