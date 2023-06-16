EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair failed to break the level of 1.0800 downwards. The market got support at this level and started developing a new wave of growth to 1.0990. Today a rise to 1.0960 looks possible, followed by a decline to 1.0900. Next, an increase to 1.1000 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1.1000.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has got supported at 1.2630. Practically, it might rise to 1.2826. Next, the quotes might correct to 1.2711 and increase to 1.2935.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has corrected to 139.88. Today the market is forming a new structure of growth to 141.77. Upon reaching this level, the quotes could form a link of correction to 140.40. Next, a rise to 142.00 might follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8922. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape from the range downwards and its extension to 0.8877 are not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.9090.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a link of growth to 0.6888. A link of correction to 0.6840 is not excluded. Next, a new link of growth might develop to 0.6922.
Brent
Brent has completed a correction to 72.85 and today continues growing to 76.10. After it reaches this level, a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for growth to 79.22 could open, followed by an increase to 80.50. This is the first target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a link of decline to 1924.50. At the moment, a link of correction to 1960.00 has formed. Today the market is completing a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the trend might continue to 1921.10. With an escape upwards, growth to 1974.10 might follow. Next, a drop to 1921.00 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of growth to 4460.0. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4340.0 might begin. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up amid a minor US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. US sentiment data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2800, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, off the highest level in 14 months in the European trading hours. The pair awaits more clues to extend the previous surge. The US Dollar attempts a comeback after Thursday's sell-off led by mixed US economic data.
Gold recovers further from multi-month low, back above $1,960
Gold price builds on the overnight goodish recovery from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or a nearly three-month low and attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Friday.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
Why we're concerned about the bull
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.