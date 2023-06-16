Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair failed to break the level of 1.0800 downwards. The market got support at this level and started developing a new wave of growth to 1.0990. Today a rise to 1.0960 looks possible, followed by a decline to 1.0900. Next, an increase to 1.1000 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1.1000.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has got supported at 1.2630. Practically, it might rise to 1.2826. Next, the quotes might correct to 1.2711 and increase to 1.2935.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 139.88. Today the market is forming a new structure of growth to 141.77. Upon reaching this level, the quotes could form a link of correction to 140.40. Next, a rise to 142.00 might follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8922. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape from the range downwards and its extension to 0.8877 are not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.9090.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a link of growth to 0.6888. A link of correction to 0.6840 is not excluded. Next, a new link of growth might develop to 0.6922.

Brent

Brent has completed a correction to 72.85 and today continues growing to 76.10. After it reaches this level, a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for growth to 79.22 could open, followed by an increase to 80.50. This is the first target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a link of decline to 1924.50. At the moment, a link of correction to 1960.00 has formed. Today the market is completing a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the trend might continue to 1921.10. With an escape upwards, growth to 1974.10 might follow. Next, a drop to 1921.00 is expected.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of growth to 4460.0. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4340.0 might begin. This is the first target.