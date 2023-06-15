Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range upwards to 1.0862. The market has started an abrupt decline to 1.0782 on the news. This is the first target. After the quotes reach this level, a correction to 1.0822 might follow. Next, a wave of decline to 1.0730 might begin.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range upwards to 1.2698. The market has started an abrupt decline on news. A structure of a declining wave to 1.2592 might begin. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1.2644 could start, followed by a decline to 1.2468.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of growth to 140.95. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around it. The market is expected to break it upwards and extend the wave of growth to 142.85. This is a local target. After the quotes reach it, a correction to 140.95 might start.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8965. On the news, the market has completed a sharp impulse of growth to 0.9028. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape upwards and continuation of the trend to 0.9077 are expected. This is a local target. After the quotes reach this level, a link of correction to 0.9033 might follow (a test from above). Next, a rise to 0.9102 looks probable.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has escaped the consolidation range upwards, reaching 0.6834. The market has started an abrupt decline on news. The first target might be 0.6738. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6786 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6644.

Brent

Brent has completed an impulse of growth to 75.39. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 72.72. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 76.00 could start. And if this level also breaks upward, the potential for a rise to 79.28 might open. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a link of correction to 1960.25. The market has started a new wave of decline to 1924.50 on the news. After the quotes reach this level, a link of correction to 1947.15 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1921.15. This is a local target.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4396.5. The market has started a wave of decline on news. A breakout of 4340.3 downwards is expected. The estimated target is 4283.2. After the quotes hit this level, a new structure of growth to 4460.0 could begin.