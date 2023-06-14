Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a wide consolidation range around 1.0770. At the moment, the market has extended it to 1.0820. Today the price has completed a declining impulse to 1.0777 and a correction of this impulse to 1.0808. The market is now forming a new structure of decline to 1.0777. This level is expected to break downwards, so that the range might extend to 1.0744. This is a local target.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a wide consolidation range around 1.2555. This range has just extended upwards to 1.2620. A decline to 1.2555 is expected today (a test from above). Next, a new link of growth to 1.2625 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2488. This is a local target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of growth to 139.90. Today the market is consolidating around this level. An escape from the consolidation range upwards is expected, so that the wave of growth continues to 140.74. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 139.88 might begin.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9030. A link of decline to 0.9015 is not excluded today, followed by a rise to 0.9108. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9182 might open. This is a local target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a structure of a declining wave to 0.6740. After it reaches this level, a correction to 0.6777 might follow. Next, a new wave of decline to 0.6700 could start. This is a local target.

Brent

Brent has completed an impulse of growth to 74.22. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from it upwards, the potential for extension of the wave to 76.90 might open. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 74.22 could begin (a test from above).

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a structure of a declining wave to 1931.40. After the price reaches this level, a correction might develop to 1952.50 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1921.10. This is a local target.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of growth to 4392.7. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4283.0 is not excluded. Next, a new structure of growth to 4460.0 might develop. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 4107.0 is expected to start.