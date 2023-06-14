EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wide consolidation range around 1.0770. At the moment, the market has extended it to 1.0820. Today the price has completed a declining impulse to 1.0777 and a correction of this impulse to 1.0808. The market is now forming a new structure of decline to 1.0777. This level is expected to break downwards, so that the range might extend to 1.0744. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a wide consolidation range around 1.2555. This range has just extended upwards to 1.2620. A decline to 1.2555 is expected today (a test from above). Next, a new link of growth to 1.2625 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2488. This is a local target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of growth to 139.90. Today the market is consolidating around this level. An escape from the consolidation range upwards is expected, so that the wave of growth continues to 140.74. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 139.88 might begin.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9030. A link of decline to 0.9015 is not excluded today, followed by a rise to 0.9108. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9182 might open. This is a local target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a structure of a declining wave to 0.6740. After it reaches this level, a correction to 0.6777 might follow. Next, a new wave of decline to 0.6700 could start. This is a local target.
Brent
Brent has completed an impulse of growth to 74.22. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from it upwards, the potential for extension of the wave to 76.90 might open. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 74.22 could begin (a test from above).
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a structure of a declining wave to 1931.40. After the price reaches this level, a correction might develop to 1952.50 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1921.10. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of growth to 4392.7. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4283.0 is not excluded. Next, a new structure of growth to 4460.0 might develop. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 4107.0 is expected to start.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.