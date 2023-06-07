EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0666 and a correction to 1.0700. Today the market continues developing a structure of decline to 1.0632. After it reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.0666 (a test from below) will not be excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0602. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 1.2358. After it reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.2444 will not be excluded. Next, a decline to 1.2233 might follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a corrective link to 139.98. Today the market has performed a link of decline to 139.27. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. The range might extend to 138.53. Next, growth to 139.27 and a decline to 138.15 might form.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.9062. Today a link of growth to 0.9090 could form. If this level breaks upwards as well, the potential for a rise to 0.9111 might open, from where the trend could continue to 0.9150.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6666. Today it might extend upwards to 0.6702. Next, a decline to 0.6646 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 0.6575. This is the first target.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 76.26. A link of decline to 74.40 is not excluded today. Next, growth to 78.22 is expected. And after the price escapes this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 82.02 could open. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1957.50. A link of growth to 1968.00 might form today. The correction will end there. After it is over, a new structure of decline to 1946.00 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 1931.40. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 4272.2. Today the market might escape the range downwards and continue developing the wave to 4242.5. This is the first target. Next, a rise to 4272.2 (a test from below) and a decline to 4191.1 might follow.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0700 in the European session, having recovered some ground. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a tepid risk sentiment. The mixed German Industrial Production data keep the EUR/USD upside capped.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450, as the US Dollar turns south again in the European session. Traders remain cautious, in the face of British economic concerns and ahead of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s US visit.
Gold drops sharply below $1,960 as USD Index extends recovery
Gold price has displayed a sharp drop to near $1,960.00 in the European session. The precious metal is trying to come out of the woods. A minor sell-off in the Gold price has been propelled by a recovery extension in the US Dollar Index.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token.
BoC Interest Rate Decision: Steady in June, rate hikes might come back later in the year
The Bank of Canada is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5% for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday, having become the first major central bank to hit the pause button on interest rates hikes in March.