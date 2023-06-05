EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0727. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level and, escaping the range downwards, continues developing a wave of decline to 1.0684. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.0727 (a test from below) is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1.0675 could follow. This is the first target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 1.2412. After it reaches the level, a correction to 1.2474 and a decline to 1.2400 could follow. This is the first target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed the structure of a link of growth to 139.84. A consolidation range could develop above this level today. If the price breaks the range upwards, the wave could continue to 141.08. In the case it escapes the range downwards, a correction to 139.39 might follow. Next, growth to 141.08 is expected.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.9090. A consolidation range could form under this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a pathway to 0.9111 could open, followed by a decline to 0.9080 and growth to 0.9155. This is the first target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a structure of a declining impulse to 0.6574. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6606 might form. Next, a structure of decline to 0.6540 is expected, from where the wave could develop to 0.6505.
Brent
Brent has completed a structure of growth to 75.75. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the wave could continue to 79.45. This is a local target. Next, a correction to 75.75 and growth to 80.06 could follow. This is the first target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a wave of decline to 1943.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1963.00 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1925.25 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 1916.00. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of growth to 4288.0. Today a correction to 4229.6 could form, followed by a link of growth to 4294.0. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4188.8 might start.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
