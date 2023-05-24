Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0760. Today the market is correcting to 1.0789. After the correction will be over, a new wave of decline is expected to develop to 1.0740. This is a local target.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues correcting to 1.2438. After the correction will be over, a new wave of decline to 1.2355 could start. This is a local target.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a structure of a declining wave to 137.70. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 138.26 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 137.60 could follow. This is the first target.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9000. Today a link of growth to 0.9035 might develop, from where the wave might continue to 0.9060. This is the first target.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6585. Today the market is forming a correction to 0.6620. After the correction will be over, a new structure of decline to 0.6570 could start.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 77.40. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape from the range upwards and a structure of growth to 78.33 are expected, from where the wave could continue to 79.40. This is a local target.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 1975.00. Today the market has completed a consolidation range around this level. Extension of the range upwards to 1984.00 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1964.00 could follow, from where the wave could continue to 1945.80.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a consolidation range downwards and continues developing a structure of decline to 4136.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4174.5 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 4131.5 could follow. This is the first target.

S&P 500

Share: Feed news

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month low near 1.0750

EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month low near 1.0750

EUR/USD has lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0750. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere as markets await FOMC Minutes and headline surrounding the US debt-limit negotiations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.2400 as safe-haven flows dominate

GBP/USD falls below 1.2400 as safe-haven flows dominate

GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined to a fresh five-week low below 1.2400 after having climbed toward 1.2500 with the initial reaction to hot UK inflation data. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends recovery toward $1,980 as US yields edge lower

Gold extends recovery toward $1,980 as US yields edge lower

Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,980 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.7% following Tuesday's decline, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.

Gold News

BTC to surprise investors with 10% sell-off

BTC to surprise investors with 10% sell-off

Bitcoin price action has not revealed any intentions to climb higher. A bearish resolution of the ongoing consolidation could catch off guard holders of Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.

Read more

Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?

Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?

S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures