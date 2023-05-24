Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0760. Today the market is correcting to 1.0789. After the correction will be over, a new wave of decline is expected to develop to 1.0740. This is a local target.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues correcting to 1.2438. After the correction will be over, a new wave of decline to 1.2355 could start. This is a local target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a structure of a declining wave to 137.70. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 138.26 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 137.60 could follow. This is the first target.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9000. Today a link of growth to 0.9035 might develop, from where the wave might continue to 0.9060. This is the first target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6585. Today the market is forming a correction to 0.6620. After the correction will be over, a new structure of decline to 0.6570 could start.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 77.40. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape from the range upwards and a structure of growth to 78.33 are expected, from where the wave could continue to 79.40. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 1975.00. Today the market has completed a consolidation range around this level. Extension of the range upwards to 1984.00 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1964.00 could follow, from where the wave could continue to 1945.80.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a consolidation range downwards and continues developing a structure of decline to 4136.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4174.5 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 4131.5 could follow. This is the first target.