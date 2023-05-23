Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0809. Today the pair could drop to 1.0788. After it reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.0809 (a test from below) is not excluded. Next, the wave of decline might continue to 1.0760, from where the wave could extend to 1.0740.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2413 and a correction to 1.2470. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 1.2369. After the quotes reach this level, a link of correction to 1.2420 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2355. This is a local target.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 138.86. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 138.02. Next, a correction to 138.40 and a decline to 137.20 could follow. This is the first target.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.8998. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.8970 could follow. Next, a wave of growth to 0.9033 might develop. This is a local target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6626 and a correction to 0.6666. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 0.6606 might start, from where the trend could continue to 0.6590.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 76.06. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of decline to 75.33 is not excluded. Next, growth to 78.00 could follow, from where the trend could continue to 82.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1959.50. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. The range could extend to 1968.90. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1951.00 could start, from where the trend might continue to 1945.60. This is a local target.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4200.0. With an escape from the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 4131.5 might start. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4174.0 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 4050.0 could follow. This target is the first one.